Wimberley community bands together to spread holiday cheer after nursing home loses 2 residents to COVID-19

WIMBERELY, Texas (KXAN) — The Deer Creek of Wimberley nursing home facility went months without a positive COVID-19 case, but that changed in November when the facility lost two of its residents to COVID-19.

The first time Deer Creek residents were confined to their rooms was at the start of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution. Now the facility is forced to do it again after seven staff members and 11 residents have tested positive.

“It’s very difficult for older people to come back from anything like this. It’s like they give up,” said Kelley Geiger, owner of Symphony of Wimberley. “It could happen to us. It could happen to any other facility. The sad things is family members can’t go over there.”

Deer Creek collects mini Christmas trees to put in resident rooms (KXAN)

Geiger, along with Tim Reese, operate the memory care and assisted living facility next-door to Deer Creek. Once the two got wind of the positive COVID-19 cases, they put out a call to the community for help.

Both Deer Creek and Symphony asked for mini-decorated trees to put inside each of the 75 residents rooms.

“The churches and community as a whole responded in an overwhelming way! Within a couple of days we had 40 trees,” said Deer Creek Administrator M.J. Shipman.

Shipman says several area churches have helped, including First Baptist Church, Wimberley United Methodist Church, Wimberley First Christian Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal, and St. Mary’s Catholic.

“Many service organizations have responded as well [like the Lions and Rotary Clubs],” Shipman added. “The Chapel in the Hills Church brought 20 trees Tuesday, and the pastor blessed them all to bring comfort and joy to the staff and the residents.”

Geiger and Reese also collected gifts like socks, shoes, robes and blankets.

The facility’s next steps are to organize a community of Christmas carolers to sing outside the residents windows.

“The community’s great support gives us joy and hope for the future. We have already begun to plan for the vaccine distribution in the next few weeks,” said Shipman. “Hopefully in 2021, we will once again be able to open our doors to the community for visits and repay the great friendship and blessings the community has always given us.”

Several of the residents who tested positive were sent to alternative COVID-19 recovery facilities. Shipman says some of them are beginning to return after their 14-day recovery period.