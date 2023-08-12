The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for August 12, 2023.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials responded to a wildfire in Hays County that burned at least six acres on Saturday, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said.

According to county officials, the situation was under control shortly before 2 p.m. Furthermore, the forward progress of the fire was stopped. Units were conducting extensive overhauls and mop-up of the remaining burning area.

The fire, which is known as the East Owl Hollow fire, was 80% contained shortly before 3 p.m., Hays County OEM said.

Shortly after noon, an evacuation order was initiated by the San Marcos Fire Department and was lifted at 1:34 p.m., Hays County OEM said.