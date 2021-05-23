What San Marcos’ Stage 1 water restrictions mean for residents

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Effective at noon on Sunday, the city of San Marcos will return to Stage 1 water restrictions following substantial rain in recent days.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, residents are allowed to use their sprinklers one day a week, dependent on their home address. Hose-end sprinkler irrigation systems are permitted on the designated weekday prior to 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., per the city’s news announcement.

The following schedule will determine when sprinkler use is permitted:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1: Monday

Addresses ending in 2 or 3: Tuesday

Addresses ending in 4 or 5: Wednesday

Addresses ending in 6 or 7: Thursday

Addresses ending in 8 or 9: Friday

At-home car washing and foundation washes are also limited to once per week under Stage 1 restrictions. Hand watering and drip irrigation are permitted at any time.

“We received much needed rainfall, but we still need to remain vigilant,” said Interim Utilities Director Tyler Hjorth, city of San Marcos, in the announcement. “We still have a long, hot, and likely dry summer ahead of us so it’s crucial to continue conservation.”