‘We own the electric company’: San Marcos takes half a million dollar hit, forgives thousands in utility debt

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — “It’s like you’re chasing after something that people can’t pay,” said Place 4 San Marcos City Council Member Shane Scott.

Scott was the first to bring up the idea in Tuesday’s city council meeting to end the discussion as to how they’re going to deal with rental utility debit in San Marcos. He was candid in proposing to forgive utility debt from 30 days past-due and greater, ahead of disconnections and late fees possibly resuming Aug. 31.

“Why don’t we just forgive the debt and move on?” Scott asked his fellow council members. “I’m really kind of tired of talking about it.”

As of Tuesday, the City of San Marcos had about $1.2 million in unpaid utility bills, with only $697,986 in general funding.

“We’re not going to die over that $1.2 million, we own the electric company,” Scott said. “We’ll be fine.”

Scott said the electric company will take the loss for the outstanding debt since the City of San Marcos owns it. The remaining general funds will be used to pay off a portion of the $1.2 million, according to the city.

Customers won’t have to do anything to make sure the debt is taken care of on their end.

“We went through a really bad time for people; they may never be able to pay this,” Scott said.

This didn’t come without opposition though. Other council members raised concerns about how drastically this would affect the electricity company’s bottom line and future rates.

Council debated for nearly an hour before voting on it.

Though cut-offs will officially resume on Sept. 1, customers would have until Sept. 30 before services are turned off.