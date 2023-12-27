HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As Hays County continues to grow, so does the number of roads in the area.

Now, drivers have a new route in east San Marcos that provides an alternative to Interstate 35.

The new FM 110 road, part of the East San Marcos Loop, begins slightly east of I-35 and Yarrington Road and ends at State Highway 80.

FM 110, part of the East San Marcos Loop, begins slightly east of Interstate 35 and north of San Marcos at Yarrington Road and ends at SH 80 (Photo Courtesy Hays County Government Twitter Account).

“I-35, as we all know, is all too often a parking lot. Creating these alternate routes will help us with the movement of people and products,” said Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Becerra said this road is meant to be an alternative route to I-35. He thinks it could help first responders, who get caught up in traffic as well.

“When they are unable to move because of traffic, because of the congestion, or because of an accident, these alternate routes are really a wonderful source for them,” Becerra said.

‘We need more roads’

Lance Stewart is the owner of RV Land in Kyle, right off I-35.

“If there’s an accident that pops up, this whole thing becomes a parking lot,” Stewart said. “People start cutting through the grass, cutting through the median and coming down on the frontage road.”

Stewart said the area changed a lot in the 12 years since he first set up shop.

“When I bought the property, we were a little speck of dirt on the south side of town,” Stewart said. “Now there’s housing developments all around us.”

While the growth helps with business, Stewart said the area needs better road infrastructure to keep up.

“We need more roads.” Lance Stewart

Ultimately, Stewart hopes to see more infrastructure in the future.

“Roads are an important part of everything,” Stewart said. “With the continued growth of the area, the new housing developments, the new apartment complexes, all the new retail locations, people have to be able to get to and from those locations.”

Becerra said the county is considering a road bond for 2024. He said the last time they had one was back in 2016.

Becerra hopes to focus on the east side of I-35, which is an area he said is falling behind on infrastructure.