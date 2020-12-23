‘We miss you’: Kyle family seeks answers after hit-and-run crash kills loved one

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left 56-year-old Lidia Mancha dead on the side of the road in Kyle.

It happened on County Road 127—also known as High Road—near Green Pastures. That’s a couple miles east of Kyle. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It is a busy road, where cars drive fast.

Mancha’s family desperately wants answers.

They put up a cross and flowers in her memory near the crash site. They stood over the area, looking down at their memorial, crying out for justice Tuesday. Their hearts are broken.

“I wait up for her to come home, and she’s not coming home,” her daughter, Monica Mancha, said, as she sobbed.

“She’s not,” Lidia’s brother, Victor Martinez, replied.

Monica said her mom was almost home when she was hit and killed.

“The deputies came to our house at 1 o’clock in the morning knocking on our door and asking us if these were my mother’s belongings,” Monica said.

The family wants to know who did it.

“If you’re out there, come forward please,” Monica said. “We need some closure.”

There are no words to describe the family’s heartache. Martinez said they’ve spoken to witnesses.

“From what we heard from witnesses, there were three people in the car,” he said. “And they pulled over on the road next to that firework stand, looked at the car, and never came and checked on my sister.”

As those who loved Lidia most prepare to say goodbye, right before Christmas, they hold on to each and every last memory.

“It’s not going to be the same,” Monica said. “We love you; we miss you. You were loved by every one of us.”

Monica said her mother was loving, caring and always thinking of others.

“I can’t believe that she’s gone,” Monica said as she cried.

The family expressed concerns about needing more sidewalks and better lighting in the area.

You can contact Texas DPS if you have any tips that could help. The family has also started a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral costs.