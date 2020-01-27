WATCH: Kyle, Buda homeowners question door-to-door salesman’s connection with PEC

PEC says group has been targeting members for about a week

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle resident says a scammer targeted the wrong house last week.

Ora Barrientos says when her daughter answered the door, a man identified himself as a Pedernales Electric Cooperative employee, promoting the company’s net metering program.

When Barrientos’ daughter told the man that two people in the home actually work at PEC, she says the man ran away.

Barrientos, a PEC employee, says she reported the incident to management. The company now has a banner alert on its website.

Down the street, Linda Moore says the same man approached her home.

“He said he was from Pedernales and that he was talking to people about solar energy,” she says.

In fact, that’s one of the scams listed on PEC’s website, which says staff never goes door-to-door like that.

It was Moore’s first clue.

“People from PEC have never come to my door — that’s a first. And I’ve lived here 11 years,” Moore says.

KXAN News spoke with another neighbor more than a mile away in the Post Oak neighborhood, who says the same man rushed off when she asked for his business card.

PEC says all their employees carry ID.

A spokesperson for the co-op, Mike Viesca, told KXAN they have received reports of a door-to-door impersonator in Kyle and Buda for over a week.

He says two to three months ago, a similar string of incidents happened in Cedar Park and Leander.

Viesca says the company is reaching out to members via social media to alert them.

If you are in doubt, you can call 1-888-554-4732 to verify a PEC employee.

You can find more tips about how to spot a scam by clicking here.