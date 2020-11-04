Voters decide: City of Kyle will see a new police HQ along with potential of more police oversight

The current police headquarters is a former bank. The police chief says it was not built to accommodate a growing police staff and equipment.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)– The day after elections brings change to the City of Kyle.

Residents voted in favor — 55.49% — of Proposition A, which will provide up to $37,000,000 for a new police station and emergency operations center.

Along with the investment into physical space, residents also voted to add more oversight to the department through Proposition F.

The measure amends the city charter to allow city council members to review and modify police policies and procedures and require the police chief to provide them with an annual operations report.

Proposition F also allows city council members to create a committee to oversee “standard operating policies and strategies, data sharing, and use of resources of the police department,” according to the city’s website.

The purpose of the initiatives is to promote “public safety, transparency, and crime reduction through community policing models,” according to the website.

Other propositions passed

Kyle Prop B: $10,000,000 for parks in the city. Matching funds for these projects may also be available from the Hays County Parks Bond, or Hays County Proposition A, which also passed.



$10,000,000 for parks in the city. Matching funds for these projects may also be available from the Hays County Parks Bond, or Hays County Proposition A, which also passed. Kyle Prop C: City charter amendment “to require consent to annexation of land by the City as required by state law and to conform annexation and disannexation procedures to state law.”



City charter amendment “to require consent to annexation of land by the City as required by state law and to conform annexation and disannexation procedures to state law.” Kyle Prop D: City charter amendment “to provide that the election precincts for City elections are those established by ordinance or state law and to provide that City Hall may be one of the polling places during City elections.”



City charter amendment “to provide that the election precincts for City elections are those established by ordinance or state law and to provide that City Hall may be one of the polling places during City elections.” Kyle Prop E: City charter amendment “to authorize the City Council to call elections on ballot propositions that are non-binding in nature when the council wishes to obtain an informal indication of the city’s voters on an issue.”

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on the next steps of Props A and F at 5 p.m.