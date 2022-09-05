LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers found a new way to keep spreading the word about finding a Texas State student missing for almost two years.

The VFW Buda Post 12161 posted on Facebook that neighbors recently made tote bags from two banners that had asked for the community’s help in locating Jason Landry. Authorities discovered his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling in December 2020, prompting ongoing searches and other efforts to find him.

A Facebook page dedicated to bringing awareness to Landry’s case shared that the banners previously displayed his photos, a hotline to report tips and information about a $10,000 reward. They came down and got stored in a closet, the post read, after remaining on display for six months at a spot in downtown Luling. The VFW post’s volunteers then cleaned them and repurposed them to make 50 bags of different sizes.

Volunteers created tote bags from banners asking for the community’s help in locating Jason Landry. (Courtesy: Catherine Shellman)

If someone would like to get one of the bags, volunteers are asking people to donate anywhere from $25-40, which will ultimately help pay for additional banners to go up soon in San Marcos and on other property in the area. People interested in them can find the necessary contact information through the Missing Person – Jason Landry Facebook page.

In a statement, Lisa Landry, Jason’s mother, said, “So many people have come together to do so many things to help us find Jason.”

Earlier this year, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released new evidence related to the case, including a call log, body camera footage from law enforcement personnel at the scene and a screen-recorded FaceTime call with Landry.

In May last year, Landry’s family announced they would offer $10,000 for anyone who had information on what happened to Landry. Several Facebook groups also joined together to rent a billboard along U.S. Highway 183, north of Luling.

The billboard included contact information for the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit as a way to direct people to share any potential case tips.