KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department Victims Services Unit is looking for volunteers to help support crime victims.

The police department, along with the San Marcos Police Department Victims Services Unit and Hays County Sheriff’s Office Victims Services Unit, is accepting applications for volunteer training classes that will take place in October.

Victims services volunteer to respond to crime scenes, when requested, and provide crisis intervention, support, assistance and resources to victims affected by the incident, according to Kyle PD.

The volunteer training classes will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

After completing the training, volunteers are required to commit to one 12-hour shift a month. Volunteers will only need to be available to respond to a call if one comes in on their shift.

The Victim Services Unit currently has eight volunteers in the program.

Interested volunteers must also meet the following minimum qualifications:

Must be 21 years of age or older;

Must have a vehicle, maintain insurance coverage on the vehicle and have a current and valid driver’s license;

Must be able to make a one-year commitment and attend monthly meetings/training sessions that will take place at either the Kyle Police Department or San Marcos Police Department;

Must be able to maintain professional demeanor in crisis situations;

Must be able to maintain strict confidence;

Must be of good moral character;

Must be able to interact with several classifications of people and treat all victims/survivors in a courteous and professional manner;

Must be able to work with a minimum of supervision.

Those interested can find more information and an application online.