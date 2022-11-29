KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some neighbors are voluntarily leaving their homes in Kyle, as crews respond to the report of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Kyle posted on social media that the leak is happening near Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way. The city shared, “All affected residents have been voluntarily evacuated from the area.” It’s unclear, though, how many are impacted.

Crews are asking people to stay away from the neighborhood where this work is happening.

KXAN will continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.