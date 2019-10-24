Veterinarian saves San Marcos cat that was shot with an arrow

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A cat that was shot with an arrow is remarkably in recovery on Thursday at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter thanks to the efforts of a local veterinarian.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that she had been brought in on Wednesday after she was shot with an arrow that went through the back of her hip and out of her leg.

The post said though in most cases the cat would have to be euthanized, their veterinarian from Dragonfly Veterinary Services, Dr. Bridgeman, decided to amputate her leg instead and save her life.

She is available for adoption and the shelter is taking donations to support her recovery here.

KXAN has checked to see if the San Marcos Police Department is investigating the case and is waiting to hear back.