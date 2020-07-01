Utility rate increase may be coming for San Marcos residents

The city looks to fill a hit from COVID-19 while keeping some projects going

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — During Tuesday’s budget workshop, San Marcos City Council members directed staff to pursue a 6.5% utility rate increase for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The money would fund “priority” projects — which are projects that have “participation agreements in place or expectations by citizens for implementation,” according to a city presentation by Laurie Moyer, the City’s engineering director.

That includes, for example, an effort to expand the stormwater height on Interstate 35 to handle runoff from the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

The City recently signed an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, committing $5.3 million to the project for FY21, Moyer said.

The City is working on a COVID-19 impacted budget, with a projected net shortfall of about $2 million. The previous projection was about $6 million, but staff say April sales tax were higher than expected.

Still, there’s a projected reduction in sales tax revenue of at least 6.5% for FY21, says the city manager.

“There’s a lot of stories out there regarding municipalities in terms of making tough decisions and we’re no exception, whether its regarding furloughs, reducing the number of personnel or reducing employee pay to close the budget gaps,” said city manager Bert Lumbreras.

Lumbreras says they hope to retain all city employees.

