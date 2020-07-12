Uber + Kyle? City is working with ridesharing company to offer subsidized trips

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A new partnership between Uber and the City of Kyle aims to offer residents a low-cost way to get around the city.

On Tuesday night, city council members approved a contract with the ridesharing company to subsidize UberX rides using a city voucher.

According to the contract, “the City of Kyle will distribute the voucher link to users through its mobile app and other channels as it seems fit.”

The program will only apply to rides that start and end within city limits. The rider would pay the first $3.14 of their trip, with the city subsidizing up to $10 per trip after that.

There would a cap of eight trips per month, according to the agreement.

City officials say there are still many details to work out, but that they hope to launch the new program on August 10th. They say the idea has been in the works for about a year and a half.

Uber launched a similar partner program with the City of Dallas in 2019.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have the latest on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.