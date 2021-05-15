TXST graduate reunited with ring after Good Samaritan finds it while snorkeling in river

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — You can count on seeing Texas State students honoring the tradition of jumping into the San Marcos River right after graduation: some in their gowns with swimsuits, and others dressed in their best.

But it’s what was left in the river Thursday when new grad, Eric Murillo, came out of the water, that left a pit in his stomach. “I thought my ring was a lost cause,” said Murillo, describing the feeling as he looked down at his hands.

The graduation gift from his parents was gone.

(Photo Courtesy: Hunter Schuler)

Come Saturday, TXST Master’s degree candidate Hunter Schuler, decided to celebrate the reopening of Sewell Park since it’s pandemic closure and go snorkeling with his wife.

“Right when I was about to get out of the water, I saw this shiny gold thing at the bottom of the river,” said Schuler. With suspicions of it being a precious class ring, he swam down to get it.

“It didn’t have a name or anything on it except an engraving on the inside with the guy’s degree,” explained Schuler. “BS, RT, 2021.”

A Tweet about the find eventually got the attention of some TXST sports reporters, administrative officials and eventually a retweet from the university’s official account.

If you lost your @txst class ring in the river recently, then today's your lucky day! 🤿

Hit me up with what's engraved on the inside and I'll make sure it gets back to you✌️💍 pic.twitter.com/PztMfE4402 — Hunter Schuler 🇵🇸 (@hunterschuler) May 15, 2021

Despite several people reaching out asking if it was theirs, there was no match. It took looking on the graduation program and sending emails to each graduate who received a Radiation Therapy degree, that led Schuler to Murillo.

Hunter Schuler jumps into the San Marcos River after graduating with his Bachelor’s degrees from TXST. (Photo Courtesy: Hunter Schuler)

“I looked down at my phone and saw an email notification saying, ‘Did you lose your TXST class ring?'” Murillo said. “I then opened my email and there it was!!! A picture of my ring!”

“I can only imagine the dread that would’ve come, it’s like hitting that cold water is just a release of the past four years or more of all the hard work you put into getting your degree and then coming up and climbing out and realizing what an awful mistake you just made. It was really nice to be able to make it right.” Hunter Schuler, Pursuing a Master’s in Mathematics with a Statistics Concentration

“I’m honestly so grateful!” wrote Murillo to KXAN. “It was a graduation gift from my parents and I was really bummed about losing it especially the day of my graduation. Hunter definitely turned my weekend around!”