Two separate shootings reported in San Marcos this week

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday in San Marcos, and said in a press release Friday they had arrested one man in a separate shooting on Sunday.

Sept. 20 shooting

One suspect, 28-year-old Luis Jordan Sanchez, was arrested in connection to a man who was shot Sunday night.

The man was found shot in his lower back at a home on Armstrong Street around 7:55 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that don’t threaten his life, police said.

Luis Sanchez (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

“He would only state that he was buying a pressure washer from his friend when the shooting occurred,” police said in a release.

Police said they spoke to one man who they said had run away from the scene, but he was later released and did not face any charges. They were later able to identify Sanchez and took him into custody around 2 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop.

“A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located in his vehicle, along with narcotics,” San Marcos police wrote.

Sept. 22 shooting

On Tuesday around 9:27 p.m., someone called to report that a person at a business in the 1100 block of State Highway 80 had been “shot in the face” and that several other people had driven away from the scene.

Officers didn’t find a victim there, but they did speak to witnesses who described an argument that happened in the parking lot. The witnesses said a man ran from the area after shots were fired.

Police said later Tuesday night, the victim called police and agreed to meet them, but didn’t show up. His injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, and say he may be with a woman who has black hair with blond streaks in it.