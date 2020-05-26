Two San Marcos restaurants temporarily close after positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two San Marcos restaurants have temporarily closed their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the businesses’ Facebook pages.

In a post on Sunday, May 24, Fuego Tortilla Grill announced one of their employees began to feel symptoms sometime after their last day of work on Sunday, May 17. The business said the employee was tested on Tuesday, May 19 and results came back Sunday, May 24.

The business said they closed as soon as they got those test results.

Garcia’s Restaurant on Wonderworld Drive announced their decision to close on Saturday, May 23.

In a Facebook post the next day, owners say two employees began to feel ill during phase one of state’s reopening plan, in which restaurants were allowed to reopen limited dine-in capacity.

According to the post, owners say they shut down the restaurant as soon as they got the positive test results.

In a preemptive move, a third restaurant in San Marcos now says it will be switching from dine-in back to curbside business only.

Herberts Taco Hut owners took to social media on Monday to explain their decision.

According to the post, owners say “due to some unfortunate situations occurring in some other restaurants since ‘dine-in’ became allowable to us all as restaurants we, Herbert’s Taco Hut in San Marcos, have chosen to switch our business operations back to curbside only, again. In other words, we have opted to close down our dining rooms in giving our best efforts to keep our community, staff, & customers safe.”