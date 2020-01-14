Two people arrested after sword fight at Buda apartment complex

Breaking News
by: KXAN Staff

Kelsey White & Joshua Rothman sword fight

Photo provided by City of Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A man and woman were arrested after a sword fight Thursday night at an apartment complex in Buda, according to a city spokesperson.

Police officers went to the Carrington Oak Apartments for reports of a “physical disturbance on Jan. 9 around 9:35 p.m.

Once on scene, Joshua Rothman, 28, and Kelsey White, 25, admitted to officers to being in a fight where they swung a sword at each other with the intent to hit the other, the city says.

Rothman and White were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, both were out of custody on bond from the Hays County Jail.

