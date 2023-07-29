SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Two brothers charged in a 2018 San Marcos homicide have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for their roles in the incident.

In 2018, 27-year-old Matthew Jacob Rodriguez Jr. was shot and killed in a San Marcos condo parking lot. Adrian Terrell Rose, 29, and brothers Jacob Portier, 32, and Jason Portier, 30, were all arrested in connection with the death.

On April 18, Jacob and Jason Portier pled guilty to the felony charge of capital murder and both were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Rose was convicted on August 12, 2022 and sentenced to 27 years in prison.