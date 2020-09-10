Two men arrested after cocaine, LSD found at Buda home

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Two men, including someone law enforcement confirmed is a gang member, are facing drug charges after deputies found marijuana, cocaine and LSD at a Buda home earlier this month.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 4, the Narcotics Task Force carried out a search warrant in the 700 block of Rolling Hills Road. That’s off Windy Hill Road.

During the search, the task force found 36 grams of marijuana, 31.5 grams of cocaine, 26 tabs of LSD and more than $2,000 in cash, according to HCSO.

Two men were arrested—19-year-old Jose Villegas III, a confirmed gang member, and 22-year-old John Arrellano, HCSO said.

Villegas was booked into the Hays County Jail and is charged with a first-degree felony of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group, a second-degree felony of the same charge and several Class C misdemeanors.

Arrellano was also booked into the Hays County Jail and is charged with a first-degree felony of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Other arrests could be made, HCSO said.