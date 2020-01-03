Two die in rollover crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died after a rollover crash on State Highway 123 in Hays County Thursday night, San Marcos police say.

SMPD says officers found a single vehicle rolled over in the 1000 block of SH 123 northbound around 11:58 p.m. Two people, who were not wearing seatbelts, had been ejected from the purple 1998 Honda Accord.

Police say the car was traveling north when it veered right, hit a driveway culvert and rolled.

Driver Daniel F. Aguilar, 52, died at the scene. Passenger Raymond D. Silguero, 55, was taken to a hospital in Kyle where they later died.

These are the first and second traffic fatalities in San Marcos in 2020, police say.

