Two dead, three children critically injured after car with 10 people inside crashes, flips in San Marcos

San Marcos, TEXAS (KXAN) — Two people died and three children are critically injured after a car with 10 people inside rolled over and flipped multiple times in San Marcos.

The white 2002 Ford Explorer crashed at the 200 block of northbound I-35, leaving the road and eventually landing on the east access road, the City of San Marcos said.

Nine out of the 10 people inside the Ford Explorer were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed. Five of those 10 were children, the City said.

Destiny Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s husband, 31-year-old Sean Thompson, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three children aged seven, eight and nine were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin. All three are in a critical, non-stable condition.

Three other adults were taken to Seton Ascension Hospital in Kyle with multiple injuries. Two other children did not require hospital care.

The incident is under investigation by the San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team.

At this stage, speed and a blown tire are believed to be factors in the crash. The driver of the vehicle is thought to have been the only occupant of the car that was wearing a seatbelt.

Witnesses told police that the car flipped several times after leaving I-35.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was only suited for five passengers.