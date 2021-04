HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a house fire in the Wimberley area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Hays County officials said.

The Hays County Fire Marshal said two people were found dead, and their bodies were sent to Travis County to be identified.

Fire investigators also found metal debris from what appeared to be a propane tank at the home.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as we receive more information.