2 cases of COVID-19 reported at Dripping Springs ISD facilites

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — As teachers prepare to head back to work in Dripping Springs, the city’s independent school district confirmed two people recently in its facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson for Dripping Springs ISD, an individual who tested positive was last present at Walnut Springs Elementary School on August 3. Through contact tracing, the district says, it found that no one else in the school was determined to have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Physical presence in the building was minimal at the time, the district says, and daily cleaning and sanitizing has taken place in the elementary school since the district learned of the positive case. The district also conducted additional sanitizing in the areas of the school where the infected person was known to have been.

Another person who had not been in a school, but rather an auxiliary department office area also tested positive, DSISD says. According to the district, the same cleaning and sanitizing steps were taken in this case. The district notified people who came into close contact with the infected person, and they’re currently quarantining for 14 days from when they were last in contact.

The district’s new teachers reported to work last Wednesday. For returning teachers, the first day back is coming up on Tuesday. DSISD’s school year will begin August 18, however learning will be remote for the first four weeks of the semester.