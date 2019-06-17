Tuber drowns in San Marcos River over the weekend

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man drowned while tubing in the San Marcos River Saturday after he swam to collect a wayward tube.

Around 7:30 p.m., people reported Ryan Hyman was missing on the river near Martindale. Witnesses told the Guadalupe and Caldwell County sheriffs offices that Hyman was swimming toward a lost tube when he began to struggle.

“Due to the heavy congestion of tubers on the river, the people in his party were unable to reach him,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wrote in a release. “However, two bystanders who also observed the victim struggling in the water jumped in the water to attempt to reach him. The two bystanders were unable to reach him before he disappeared into the water.”

The next day, dive teams found Hyman’s body in the same area where he was last seen.

Texas Game Warden Joann Garza-Mayberry cautioned tubers to be aware of their surroundings, stay hydrated and consume alcohol in moderation.

“As tubing on the San Marcos River becomes more popular every year, so do the dangers of overcrowding on the river, in addition to natural hazards like rushing rapids, swift currents and river eddies,” Garza-Mayberry said.