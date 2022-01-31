Truck driver arrested in connection with deadly San Marcos hit-and-run crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Hondo man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a box truck that killed an 18 year old from Houston earlier this month, the City of San Marcos said Monday.

The city said the Medina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Michael Sannicola, 28, without incident on Saturday. He’ll be charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, related to the Jan. 3 crash that killed Iliana Velez.

The city said Sannicola is a contracted worker for a North Carolina trucking company. He was caught on surveillance video arriving at the Kyle Amazon distribution center about 15 minutes after the crash. The box truck Sannicola was driving at the time matched surveillance photos released by police.

Surveillance photos of a box truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Jan. 3, 2022 (San Marcos Police Department Photos)

“After asking the public for help with identifying the suspect, our department received several tips to contact Amazon,” said San Marcos Police Sgt. Sam Myers in a press release. “Our investigators were able to positively match the truck as it pulled into the Kyle location. We greatly appreciate the public’s help with this investigation, which led us to ultimately identifying the suspect.”

The city said when Sannicola was arrested, he had outstanding felony warrants from Kendall County for one count of evading arrest in a vehicle and two counts of abandoning/endangering a child. San Marcos city officials said Sannicola is at the Kendall County Jail on a $185,000 bond.

Police previously said witnesses told investigators a box truck and Velez’s vehicle ran into each other near the ramp that meets the main lanes on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Velez’s vehicle flipped, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.