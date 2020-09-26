Truck crashes into Hays CISD classroom on Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An empty classroom got a rude awakening on Saturday morning when a truck pummeled through the outer wall of Barton Middle School.

Hays CISD has confirmed that around 6:50 a.m. Saturday a truck crashed into the classroom. The damage has been boarded up and the building is secure, but there’s not yet a cost estimate.

After the incident, about 10 district employees turned up to help the teacher who worked in the classroom move to another room, the district said.

Hays CISD added that normal operations are expected to resume and the crash won’t affect children returning to school.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation into the incident.

