LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man accused in 2018 Hays County murder

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A trial began Wednesday for a man accused in the 2018 murder of a Buda man who died after being shot several times with an airsoft BB gun and then stabbed.

Mark James Stevens, 38 at the time, faces a first-degree murder charge in Hays County for the death of 36-year-old Brandon Fontenette. According to court documents, Fontenette was found dead inside a home in Buda, although it’s not yet been released whose home it was.

Jeanette Lauralee Stevens, also 38 at the time of her arrest, was also charged with murder in the case.

Fontenette was the father of two twin boys. In December 2018, Brandon’s father, Carry Fontenette, told KXAN the last thing he told his son was “I love you.”

Carry added: “There’s a part of me that is so empty, there is not a thing existing that could replace what was taken away from me.”

