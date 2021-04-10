TRAFFIC: Roads off I-35 in San Marcos back open after closures for Texas Rangers investigation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Several roads off I-35 in San Marcos are back open on Saturday morning after being closed while police assisted the Texas Rangers with an investigation in the area.

SMPD reported there was no threat to the public during the investigation.

The closures were mostly located near the northbound side of mile marker 204. The frontage road from Highway 123, where the Chili’s, Hooters and Freddy’s restaurants are located, is currently blocked.

Roads were closed for about one hour, reopening around 8:40 a.m.