Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 9, 2023

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A gas line issue closed a portion of Jack C Hays Trail Wednesday in Buda.

The Buda Fire Department is rerouting traffic at the Bluff Street, Austin Street and Main Street intersections due to the punctured gas line, the city said.

CenterPoint Energy also responded to the call, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation. The repair is estimated to take about four hours, the city said.

The city said it will provide updates when they become available.