Timeline of possible abuse detailed in trial of Kyle dad charged with 2-year-old’s murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Court proceedings continued Tuesday in Hays County to determine if Stevie Dwayne Williams killed his two-year-old son, Mason.

The young boy’s mother, Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, is also facing capital murder charges. Her trial is scheduled for the end of this year. The trial for Stevie is expected to take roughly two weeks.

A timeline of possible abuse

Mason was born in October of 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January of 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath.

Tuesday morning jurors heard from pediatrician Dr. Marion Forbes who analyzed Mason’s injuries during that visit to the hospital in 2017. In addition to the burns, Mason was also found to have 13 rib fractures and a wrist fracture. Forbes said the rib fractures were consistent with the force of a child being thrown from a car during a car accident.

There was also a fracture discovered in Mason’s right wrist.



She says forceful jerking or flailing is usually what causes that kind of fracture.



Says that type of fracture is a red flag for abuse in their field.



“A great deal of force is required.” — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 19, 2021

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services (CPS) opted to remove Mason from his parents in late January of 2017, but after Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS previously testified that they stopped monitoring the family in March of 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead in the family’s Kyle home.

From the mouths of the parents

Over the past week, the state has brought forward several videos showing the couple’s interviews and interactions with police and a video they posted on Facebook in March of 2018.

In the video posted to Facebook, which jurors saw Monday, Dazrine says the incident in 2017 was because of a fluke bathing event, when a broken water heater and a clogged water pipe caused Mason’s burn injuries.

Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams

“It felt like a cover-up,” Dazrine says, as the couple explains the hospital kept changing (and increasing) the extent of Mason’s injuries. “Maybe they hurt him. If it was an accident, it was an accident… Maybe we’ll find out there were never any fractures and it was all a big lie.”

Through the video, Stevie urges viewers to rely on their faith. The couple say their prayers and beliefs that Mason was “touched by God” helped get them through the difficult time.

It was in an interview with detectives at the Kyle Police Department that Stevie was recorded saying “demons” and “evil” were the blame for the young boy’s death in 2018. During the more than an hour-long interview with police, he maintained that neither he nor his wife was responsible.

“Something not worldly hurt our babies,” Williams told police.

One of Kyle’s police officers to report to the incident, Det. Joseph Swonki, testified on Monday. He said Stevie said he “knew for certain demons did it” and gave backstory, saying that the child would stare at walls for long periods of time and that the family had felt an insidious presence often.

Swonki said Williams said they’d even poured holy water on the children.

