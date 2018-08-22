Three rabid bats found in Buda in span of 5 days

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Three bats tested positive for rabies in various parts of Buda in the past week.

The city is putting out a rabies alert reminding people to not touch or handle bats that are on the ground.

The three dead bats were found at the following locations:

Aug. 14: 400 block of Crooked Creek Road around 9 a.m.

Aug. 18: Pool area of the Fairfield Inn, 1240 Cabelas Dr. around 9 a.m.

Aug. 18: Corner of Main Street and Live Oak Street around 2 p.m.

If you think you or someone else you know may have come in contact with the dead bats, you’re asked to call the city of Buda Animal Control at 512-523-1034 or the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525.