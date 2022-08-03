AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.

Three residential structures and one occupied RV trailer were burned down in the blaze.

Dana Maxwell lost her longtime home, as the fire left little other than ash and burned down debris.

“I’m in shock I don’t even know where to begin,” she said.

After being forced to evacuate their property on Tuesday afternoon, her family lost five of their animals to the fire.

“Two dogs and one cat and a couple of guinea pigs,” she said.

For Maxwell, her family’s 25-acre property had many memories.

“One of my favorite things about this property was the beautiful trees, and now they’re matchsticks,” she said.

In an attempt to take a small step forward from this terrible tragedy, Maxwell’s family is accepting donations from the community. To donate you can Venmo Michael-Maxwell-48.

“It will be used to get RVs and the things we need so that we can start putting our life back together,” Maxwell said of donations.