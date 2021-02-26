Third person arrested in connection with death of Texas State football player

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A third person was arrested Thursday in connection with the Nov. 2020 murder of a Texas State University football player in San Marcos.

Khambrail Winters, 20, was shot and killed during what police said was a botched drug deal at the Lodge Apartments on Aquarena Springs. He and two others, Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho, had planned to take the drugs without paying, according to arrest affidavits.

Blackman and Ifeanacho were both arrested and charged with capital murder.

Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho (Photos from San Marcos PD)

Now, U.S. Marshals said a third suspect, Christopher Williams, 19, of Manor was arrested Thursday evening off Indian Oak Bend in Manor. He is charged with homicide and tampering with physical evidence and was taken to the Travis County Jail, where he will await extradition to Hays County.

Williams is accused of disposing the gun used in the murder in Lady Bird Lake, according to an arrest warrant. In the warrant, Blackman and the drug dealer claim Williams was the one who fired the shot that killed Winters. The warrant said Williams accompanied the drug dealer to the deal and fired the shots after Winters charged at him.

A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued in Hays County back on Feb. 6. Authorities asked for help from U.S. Marshals to find him. They believed he was in the greater Austin area, and surveillance was set up on Indian Oak Bend.