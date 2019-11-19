The cost of Kyle construction: More tickets for many drivers

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Construction in downtown Kyle has forced some detours, which is causing traffic problems in nearby neighborhoods.

Spring Branch is one of them.

Kyle police say they’ve issued several tickets there for drivers who are speeding or not stopping at the stop sign.

One mother lives off of Star of Texas Drive, across from a park.

She says the detours have led more cars to this street and she worries about the kids.

“We always tell them to be a little bit more vigilant because they do have a lot of traffic coming through here and cars stop behind each other to allow passing cars so it may not look like a car’s coming and then a car is coming,” she says.

She’s happy about an increased police presence, lately.

Just yesterday, Kyle police issued eight tickets in one day at an intersection nearby and 10 in one day just two weeks before that.

Although some neighbors say they’re happy that Kyle police are keeping an eye on the Spring Branch neighborhood, others say they want the police to pump the breaks on those tickets.

“It seems like they are hammering at it aggressively,” says Peter Cienega.

He just got back from paying a ticket for $186 and says since the detours, citations have been out of control.

Sonia Robles agrees.

“Since they’ve done that it’s been pretty… There’s been a lot of problems,” she says.

Robles’ husband got a ticket last month.

“To me, I think the police is excessive,” she says.

She wants to see a little more leniency.

“Just to warn them if it’s their first, ‘Hey, we’re going to be here, so slow down.’ Just a fair warning,” Robles says.

But especially with bus stops along the detour route, others insist patrols are necessary for safety.

“Nobody likes to get a speeding ticket but the kids aren’t going to stop being present and there’s not an alternate route for them to take because that’s where their bus drops them off, so I think that having somebody out there is important,” says the Kyle mother.

The Burleson Street construction project began last September.

It’s a major reconstruction and part of the bond approved by Kyle voters in 2013.

The work involves moving utilities and adding turn lanes.

The project is expected to last about two years.