City of Kyle could implement camping and begging ordinance

Homeless gather near the ARCH in downtown Austin (KXAN Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle doesn’t have a law banning homeless camping or begging — but that could change soon.

Tuesday’s Kyle City Council Agenda indicates there will be discussion and possible action to begin preparations on such an ordinance.

This discussion will come exactly one week after the City of Austin’s camping ban was reinstated.

KXAN has asked for an update on the City of Kyle’s current homeless population and whether Austin’s ban going back into effect might have an impact.

The Kyle City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

