Texas State will hold nearly all its Fall 2021 classes in-person at full capacity

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University leadership announced that nearly all of its classes will be in-person and at full capacity in the upcoming fall semester.

School officials said it will hold 85% to 90% of its classes in-person at full capacity in the fall, but summer in-person classes will still be capped at 50% capacity and 75% of all classes will remain online.

On April 7, Texas State University President Denise Trauth said in an email to students that classes in the fall would be back “in full force.”

“This fall, in-person classes and activities will be back in full force on our Texas State University Campuses, giving our students the college life experience for which we are known,” Trauth wrote. “This return to a more vibrant campus life is possible thanks to your dedication to keeping our university community healthy and safe, which will continue to be our priority moving forward.”

The university says it is hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus with the goal to give shots to 1,500 people each week during the spring and summer semesters.