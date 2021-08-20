Texas State University president announces retirement

Texas State University President Denise Trauth. (Texas State University photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After two decades leading Texas State University, President Denise M. Trauth announced her retirement Friday.

Trauth joined TXST in 2002, and she’ll officially retire May 31, 2022.

During her tenure, TXST became a Texas Emerging Research University, a federal Hispanic-Serving Institution, moved the athletic program to NCAA Division I and she helped the university its largest construction program since the university’s founding in 1899.

“Texas State University is a better place to learn, teach, and work because of her service, drive and vision,” said Brian McCall, the Texas State University System chancellor. “During her 20 years as president, she has overseen an era of unprecedented growth, expanded and improved two campuses, elevated the university’s research status, and led its evolution from a regional institution to one of statewide and national prominence.”

