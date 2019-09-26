Texas State University police need help finding men accused of attempting to sexually assault woman

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Texas State University police received a delayed report of an attempted sexual assault that happened on Sept. 4 in the campus’ Bexar Garage around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, suspects were armed with a knife when they approached the victim. They are described as three white men with short hair and about 5’7″ and 5’10” in height each.

Police also say that on Thursday Sept. 26, two of the same men confronted the same victim near Ingram Hall and took property.

Students are advised to travel in groups and utilize security escort service on campus.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

