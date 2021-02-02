Texas State University creates new position for Mental Health Officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Mental health crisis? There’s a new officer in town to help now.

Texas State University recently appointed Officer Jessica Kinney as the leader of the Mental Health Community Liaison Program. The University said she’s been with its police force for three years and has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

According to Texas State, this is a part of an effort to take a more holistic approach to policing.

Certified as a Health Peace Officer, Kinney will assist mental health calls by assessing each situation carefully and considering the unique circumstances of everyone involved.

According to the University, Kinney has experience with The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department’s mental health services, which led to her certification.

Reporter Jala Washington will update this story with interviews and details on what this means for the university after KXAN News at 6 p.m.