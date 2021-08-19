LIVE: Texas State lays out COVID-19 health, safety protocols ahead of fall semester start

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Administrators at Texas State University will discuss classes, campus life and health protocols, as another semester starts without an end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several university leaders will hold a virtual news conference Thursday morning to lay out their plans for the fall semester.

Texas State shared Gene Bourgeois, the provost and vice president for academic affairs, will talk about holding classes again, while Cynthia Hernandez, the vice president for student affairs, will outline what life will be like on campus this semester.

Meanwhile, Dr. Emilio Carranco, the chief medical officer, will share details about COVID-19 health and safety measures for students and staff members. The university already published detail information online about its COVID-19 plan, which included a list of 12 guidelines for those on campus to follow.

Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are currently 102 active cases. As of Aug. 9, the university reported its positivity rate on campus at 3.2%.

KXAN will provide a live stream of the university’s news conference at 10 a.m. in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.