Texas State students worry how a pause in employee diversity training may affect them

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)– “How is this even possible?” That was Tyreonta Norman’s question after finding out Texas State University put diversity training on hold.

University president Denise Trauth sent an email to faculty and staff the first week of October, stating training for employees had to be paused while they evaluate whether or not they comply with the President’s Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping.

“There’s term-specific terminology and concepts that the order states that we are not to mention, or engage in conversation with, and that’s difficult when you’re doing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work,” explains Stella Silva, Texas State University’s interim chief diversity officer. “Sometimes, it’s hard to relay those concepts without mentioning specific words like ‘unconscious bias,’ ‘privilege,’ or power.”

Silva says the temporary halt only applies for training of people who are paid by the university.

That means programs like Allies training, geared toward understanding the LGBTQIA community, can still be held for students but not staff.

In an October email to faculty and staff, Trauth stated that Texas State students received $260 million in federal financial aid this fall.

All of that was at risk if training programs were found to violate the new executive order, says Silva.

“The reason that we wanted to pause is because there’s a lot at stake. Students lose federal funding,” she says.

Students hope the university will find a way to keep that training going.

“It’s just one tool to sort of help correct the systemic biases that are so stuck in our system because of historical injustice,” says Cody DeSalvo, a graduate student who identifies as part of the LGBTQIA community.

“It also made me think, ‘What now?’ If we don’t have that type of diversity-type of training programs, how are our students of color supposed to feel? How are we supposed to feel safe?” says Norman.

Silva says the task force meets with general counsel to figure out if and when the university will be able to restart programs.

“Believe me, those of us who do DE&I training or provide education. It kind of pushed us off our base a little bit,” she says.

Until then, she says individuals who would still like to train faculty or staff can still submit their training plans to a task force, which she heads.

That task force answers questions and makes recommendations.

She also says just because formal training programs are on hold, doesn’t mean administration is not still working on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“How can we continue achieve our DE&I goals and how can we continue to embrace diversity and inclusion here at Texas State?” she says. “Let’s reframe this, think outside the box and see how we can accomplish our goals.”