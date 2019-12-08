Texas State students evacuated from dorm due to sprinkler system water leak

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A water leak in a sprinkler system forced students to evacuate at a Texas State dorm on Saturday night.

A Texas State University spokeswoman says the leak originated on the 3rd floor of San Marcos Hall, but has since been stopped. Only students on that floor were forced to leave.

According to the university’s website, the hall has 417 beds, though a Texas State spokeswoman says only 30 to 40 students were impacted.

Students will be relocated somewhere else, but details about where are still being worked out by university staff.

Classes have ended for the semester, but finals will start for students next week.