KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University professor died in a crash Monday near Kyle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Yolanda Reyes, 60, died after four vehicles collided in Hays County on State Highway 21 near Cotton Gin Road around 6:55 a.m. DPS said one of the vehicles involved was a “dump-truck type vehicle.” On Monday, it said no charges had been filed.

Reyes is listed on the Texas State University website as a Curriculum and Instruction Lecturer in the education department.