Texas State professor faces termination over allegations of sexual misconduct

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State’s Board of Regents is scheduled to vote today on whether or not to fire a tenured professor, David Wiley, after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Rules and Regulations Committee has recommended that Wiley’s tenure be revoked and that “he be terminated for cause,” according to the board’s agenda.

Wiley is listed on the university’s website as a professor in the Department of Health & Human Performance.

According to their meeting book, the committee met last month via phone and recommended the following:

Approve the Texas State University president’s May 2, 2019 affirmation of a faculty Hearing Tribunal’s adverse findings of sexual misconduct and recommended termination of Dr. David Wiley. Approve the Texas State University president’s Oct. 2, 2019 decision to revoke the tenure and terminate the employment of Dr. David Wiley following a second Faculty Hearing Tribunal’s findings of sexual misconduct and recommendation to revoke his tenure and terminate his employment.

The Board of Regents meeting is scheduled to begin Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the LBJ Student Center.

Lawsuit

According to court records, Wiley filed a lawsuit against Texas State in October of 2018, alleging that his employer violated due process during the misconduct investigation.

Court documents indicate Wiley accuses the university of “premature and ill-founded Title IX findings” that Wiley committed acts of sexual misconduct against four other faculty members:

“The complaints of sexual misconduct involve allegations of hugging and non-romantic kissing (greetings) from five to ten years ago purportedly experienced by Plaintiff’s faculty colleagues in same department. None of the complainants allege that they exhibited overt expressions of unwelcomeness at the time of the alleged incidents. Following issuance of thinly-supported reports from the University’s Title IX Office, Plaintiff was advised that the University intended to terminate his tenure.”



Wiley alleged that the university’s attempt to fire him was really in retaliation for operational disagreements he had with the department chair.

A judge dismissed the case without prejudice on Jan. 24, “because they are not ripe for adjudication.”