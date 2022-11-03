ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University Police are getting trained on how to use naloxone and Narcan, the medicine that can quickly reverse a drug overdose.

The instructor is a Texas paramedic and mom. Callie Crow’s son died from a drug overdose in 2020.

After his death, Crow created a nonprofit in her son’s name, Drew’s 27 Chains. She goes across the state to train first responders and community members to use the newest form of naloxone and Narcan.

So far, she said her trainings have saved more than 35 lives.

She is training Texas State police at the Round Rock campus Thursday and she’ll be at the San Marcos campus Friday.

