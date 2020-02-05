Texas State frat suspended ‘at least seven years’ after members allegedly attacked another student

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University fraternity is suspended for “at least seven years,” after a student sued the group for an incident with members in October.

University officials confirmed the suspension of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity with KXAN Tuesday.

Video shows a group of men, later identified as members of the fraternity, violently attack student Nikolas Panagiotopoulos in a street. Panagiotopoulos was hospitalized with severe injuries after the ordeal, and sued the fraternity, its national chapter and three members.

