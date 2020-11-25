Texas State football player shot, killed at apartment complex; 2 charged with murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a Texas State University football player Tuesday night, the San Marcos Police Department said Wednesday.

Police accuse Enalisa Briana Blackman, 20, and Michael Tyreek Ifeanacho, 20, of shooting Khambrail Winters, 20, while the three were planning to buy drugs at The Lodge Apartments located at 1975 Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos.

Police say after interviews with witnesses and those involved with the incident, the drug deal was set up at the apartment complex where Blackman met the two others to buy “a couple ounces of marijuana.”

During the deal, police say Winters was shot in the chest and died at the scene. When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 9:13 p.m., they discovered the man later identified as Winters with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers attempted to perform life-saving efforts on Winters.

Winters was a sophomore defensive back on the Texas State Bobcats football team, and was an honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference performer in 2019. Winters is from Houston and went to Alief Taylor High School.

Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital released this statement regarding the incident:

Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters. I met with the players this morning to share the news. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones. His death is part of an ongoing San Marcos Police Department investigation into an incident that occurred off-campus last night. We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further. The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week. Jake Spavital, Texas State head football coach

San Marcos police say the case is still under investigation, and if anyone has any information about what happened to call them at 512-753-2317. Investigators are particularly interested in surveillance video around Building No. 4 of the complex.

It’s the third homicide of the year in San Marcos, police say.