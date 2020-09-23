Texas State, City of San Marcos launch scooter pilot program with Spin

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — Texas State University and the City of San Marcos teamed up to sign a pilot agreement with Spin electric scooters.

Starting Wednesday, 150 scooters will be rolled out to the Texas State campus, and 50 scooters will be deployed to parts of the city next week.

The city hopes the program will address transportation needs brought on by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the exit of Veo-Ride bikes.

“Collaboration with key city and university officials has been the driving force behind this partnership. It has allowed us to really work together to customize a pilot program that is focused on safety,” said Alex April, Spin’s Senior Manager of Government Partnerships, in a press release. “This includes employing a local workforce to ensure the implementation of industry-leading COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Scooters will cost just $1 to unlock and 29 cents per each minute of use. They’ll be available from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the city said.

Scooters must also be parked in the designated zone to end a ride and to avoid more fees. Riders are also asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while riding.

To report an issue to Spin, people can email support@spin.pm or call (888)262-5189.

Earlier this year, San Marcos City Council almost banned electric scooters within city limits. Instead, it voted to ban scooters owned by commercial companies from public property, streets and sidewalks.