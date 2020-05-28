Texas State and UT partner to produce thousands of swabs for COVID-19 testing

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is using two 3D printers to help produce swabs for COVID-19 tests.

According to a press release, the City of Austin approached the university to get involved and says right now, “the primary bottleneck to increase testing capabilities in Texas as well as the U.S. is the lack of testing swab availability. As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more widespread, manufacturing has not been able to keep up with demand.”

Texas State’s engineering and physics departments are also partnering with the University of Texas’ College of Pharmacy.

The goal of both universities is to produce a total of 50,000 test swabs a day for three months, according to the press release. Texas State intends to produce about 7,000 of those per week.

After printing, the swabs will be sent to a company in Illinois for sterilizing and packaging and then sent to the Texas Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas for dissemination.